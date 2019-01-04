New year brings a new positivity for cattle producers

POSITIVE: A good end to December has cattle producers feeling lucky for the first time in a while.

POSITIVE: A good end to December has cattle producers feeling lucky for the first time in a while. ALI KUCHEL

LAST year was a tough year for cattle producers, and while the industry certainly isn't out of danger just yet, outlooks are positive.

Laidley cattle auctioneer David Stariha said widespread rain in December last year had boosted confidence levels at the year's final sales.

"It looks encouraging - a lot of people have had up to 100mm of rain and it's going to make a very big difference to the market,” Mr Stariha said.

But the little rain the region had experienced wouldn't be enough and Mr Stariha said consistent follow up rain would be needed soon to avoid another tough year for the industry.

Gatton grazier and cattle agent Bill Hallas said with December's rainfall, many producers would be looking to re-stock their herds if follow-up rain was forthcoming, and this would enhance the store market.

"Fat cattle will be in short supply therefore the fat market will also be very strong,” Mr Hallas added.

Both men agreed while outlooks were looking more positive than they were a few months ago, nothing would change without significant follow-up rain.

"We had rain in October and the market gave a little bit of a kick but come the start of December, all the confidence had gone out of the market again,” Mr Stariha said.