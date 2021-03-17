New weather prediction to improve Lockyer forecasts

Minister for Agriculture Industry and Fisheries Mark Furner with state general manager for Telstra Owen Raymond at Withcott.

Minister for Agriculture Industry and Fisheries Mark Furner with state general manager for Telstra Owen Raymond at Withcott.

Farmers in the Lockyer Valley will have more reliable weather predictions with a pilot program rolls out across the region.

The $280,000 project will deliver commercial-grade weather stations on Telstra sites, linked with the high-quality Bureau of Meteorology observation network and modelling capacities.

About 45 internet of Things enabled weather stations on Telstra sites will be installed, plus an additional 10 weather stations on farms at the DAF research facilities in the Lockyer, Esk Gatton.

Additional sites will be constructed in Toowoomba, Cecil Plains and the Darling Downs areas.

Minister for Agriculture Industry and Fisheries Mark Furner said more accurate weather forecasts and localised weather observations would help producers.

“Access to better local weather data will support improved management decision on crop production, labour and the supply chain,” he said.

“Agribusiness is a weather-dependent business (and) access to highly localised weather observations and forecasts will give farmers improved insights to the local weather.”

The project is a combined effort with the DAF, Telstra and the Bureau of Meteorology.

Mr Furner said the project was already in operation.

The data collection trial phase is expected to run until late 2021, with data made freely available to growers and users during that trial period.

Telstra’s Technology, Development and Solutions Executive Channa Seneviratne said the weather data project was an example of how leading-edge technology could be used to innovate in industries that were having to adapt to significant market and environmental pressures.

“For agriculture in Australia, thanks to the effects of climate change and severe weather, this technology will help protect the livelihoods of farmers, and the nation’s food security,” Mr Seneviratne said.

“Technology like this helps us rise to new challenges, and this program will become a great test bed for agriculture, supply chain, logistics, utilities, mining, transport, and many other significant sectors in Australia.”

The Bureau of Meteorology‘s General Manager Agriculture, Alister Hawksford, said the Bureau, Telstra and DAF have the opportunity to collaboratively deliver high impact services to the Queensland agricultural community.

“The Advanced Weather Network project aims to link the Bureau‘s trusted network of weather observations with other observing networks so that we can help agribusinesses make the decisions that are critical to their success,” he said