New water group has beeline for minister, decision makers

WITH dwindling water sources during the nation's toughest drought, horticulture advocate Growcom has established a Water Reference Group.

The group will act on behalf of Queensland's horticulture, and will have a direct line to ministers and administrators making decisions about water.

Growcom manager, policy and advocacy Richard Shannon said the views and needs of water users may vary from farm to farm and between growing regions, depending on the water resources available.

"Water is among the most important inputs for our industry,” Mr Shannon said.

"The ongoing drought has highlighted what we already knew, that security of water supply in any region is essential to profitable and sustainable fruit and vegetable industries.”

Mr Shannon said a forum, where views could be expressed, would convene around important issues rather than meeting for the sake of it.

Initial agenda items will include the Queensland Competition Authority review of irrigation pricing and state government proposals for new water measurement and metering requirements.

The group will also address other issues as they arise.

Mr Shannon said these would include new water storages and schemes, the management of existing storages, groundwater access and water markets and trading.

Growers who are financial Growcom members are encouraged to reregister their interest by confirming their details here.