New video raises query about death of much-loved croc

THERE are theories Cardwell's favourite saltwater croc - thought to have been killed by a gunshot wound - could be alive and well after video surfaced this week of a large marine predator making a meal of an unfortunate sea turtle.

In March 2019, Bismarck the 4.5m 100-year-old crocodile was found dead by local fishing guru Ryan Moody at Meunga Creek.

Bismarck - also known as Fluffy or Gary - was a common sight to locals, as he swam along the Cardwell foreshore and sunned himself on the beaches.

A large 4.5 metre saltwater crocodile, thought to be Bismarck, chomps down on a green sea turtle on the beach near the jetty at Cardwell. Photo taken on Tuesday, January 19. Picture: Denise Stewart



At the time, Mr Moody said the bloated carcass revealed what was thought to be bullet hole at the back of its head.

However manager of Hinchinbrook Beach Houses Denise Stewart reckons the case could be one of mistaken identity.

"When they did the autopsy what they thought was a bullet hole was actually a tooth of a croc," she said.

Giant saltwater crocodile Bismarck is believed to have been shot near Cardwell. Photo: Ryan Moody

"Another one has entered his territory and he has tried to fight for it. So (Bismarck) is either the perpetrator or the victim."

Bismarck enjoyed a celebrity-like status within the Cardwell community and highway travellers regularly stopped to catch a glimpse of the big fella swimming around the town jetty.

Cardwell turned out to pay its respects to Bismarck at a well-attended foreshore memorial service at which an Australia Zoo representative played a video condolence message from the Irwin family.

Cardwell resident Thea Ormonde drops flowers into the sea in memory of Bismarck, following the memorial the 2019. Picture: ELISABETH CHAMPION

Ms Stewart captured the video near the Cardwell jetty on Tuesday night however she was not concerned about the presence of a potentially deadly apex predator so close to town.

"He is used to having people around. If you go down to the beach or near the water's edge we certainly will call you back and not encourage you to go near it," she said.

"But our water out the front is not enticing to go for a swim. We have got waterfalls out the back we don't need to go in the ocean and he doesn't need to come ashore, he's got a big feeding ground."

A crocodile, believed to be 'Bismarck' a 4-5m saltie, spotted swimming around Cardwell Jetty. Picture: Janey Arnold

BISMARCK INVESTIGATION

In May 2019 an investigation, led by the Queensland Police Service, into the death of the icon crocodile near Cardwell concluded.

"Extensive scans of the remains were unable to determine the cause of death, and DES wildlife officers could find no evidence the animal had been shot," an environment department spokesman said.

Locals were warned by DES "the death of this iconic crocodile could destabilise the balance of the local crocodile population as other male crocodiles compete aggressively for the territory vacated by the large animal".

However the department couldn't speculate if the dead croc found in 2019 was actually Bismarck.

