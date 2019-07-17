Menu
VENUE CHANGE: The Lockyer Valley Annual Bridge Congress was held at the Laidley Sports Centre after the club's usual venue was booked out.
New venue delivers for club's biggest event of the year

A NEW venue has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Lockyer Valley Bridge Club.

The Laidley Sports Centre was home to the Annual Bridge Congress on Sunday, drawing 22 tables of competitors to the event.

Club secretary Joy Orrin said four people were sat to a table and this year more tables were needed than usual.

Mrs Orrin said the usual venue had been booked out and the club hosted the congress at the sports centre instead.

"The facilities were wonderful,” Mrs Orrin said.

"And it was an awesome day.”

Gregory Gosney and Margaret Plunkett won the championship; Rachel Price and Peter Hooper won the Lockyer Valley B Grade Plate, and Gerry and Joy Orrin topped the chart for Lockyer Valley players.

The congress was open to all levels and players were matched with those of a like skill level based on points.

"Myself and my husband have only been at it for about five years so we only have something like 40 points,” Mrs Orrin said.

"Whereas grandmasters would have a few thousand... but they were able to play at the congress, too.”

She said the congress involved a director who set all the tables in the room to be uniform.

"We play duplicate bridge so everybody in the room plays the same board,” she said.

"That's how they come to the decision of who's the winner.”

Mrs Orrin said she and her husband were avid bridge players and had been playing cards for years.

She said the pair had always enjoyed card games.

"For me, it was a progression on from 500 and I decided first I'd like to go along to Bridge,” she said.

"I figured it might be better for the brain (than 500).”

