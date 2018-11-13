New utility punching above its weight

FARMERS can add a new tool to their arsenal, with Kawasaki unveiling its latest side-by-side utility vehicle.

Lockyer Mowers and Motorcycles owner George Lees said the new 2019 Mule Pro-MX was an important addition to the range.

"It's a new model that fills a big gap in the Kawasaki range,” he said.

"Kawasaki have filed a gap in their range of side-by-side utility vehicles with a 700cc.”

Mr Lees said previously, Kawasaki offered an entry level machine and its top of the line model, with nothing in between to suit those who needed more from their side-by-side but weren't prepared to spend more than $20,000 on the top range.

The new model boasts a more powerful engine, and doubles the top ground speed of the entry-level machine from 40km/h to more than 80km/h.

Mr Lees said the new model would appeal to farmers, both those in horticulture and cattle production.

The new machine comes with a three-year warranty, and Mr Lees said customers should hurry in to take advantage of Kawasaki's 2.99 per cent finance rate, as the promotion would end soon.