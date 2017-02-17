New track, new home, no worries for Saltarello

STAR: Coominya trainer Lyn Paton with Saltarello, after the horse won her first start in Queensland.

STUMBLING out of the barrier, Lyn Paton thought her horse had no chance of winning the second race of the day at Gatton.

But with experienced jockey Sheree Drake on board, Saltarello saved eight lengths on the corner to finish strong in the 860m race.

Paton said it was a credit to Drake, who rode an amazing race on the four-year-old mare from barrier nine.

"She jumped out well with them but stumbled two strides after,” Paton said.

"(But) the jockey went up the rail and saved about eight lengths on the corner and lo and behold - she won.”

The Class B Handicap was Saltarello's first start for Paton, who had previously raced in South Australia under Richard Jolly, pulling off a win and a second before heading to the Sunshine State.

Saltarello arrived at Paton's Coominya stables in December and has proven to be worth the investment.

"She looks to be a very nice horse. She just won so easily given the start she had,” Paton said.

"We've got high hopes for her.”

Paton said despite the different race conditions, the horse handled the race, and the heat well.

"It was very new race conditions for her. She raced the opposite way and that didn't affect her too much,” she said.