HELP FOR SPORTING CLUBS: Council’s toolkit offers advice on improving existing clubs as well as starting up new ones.
New toolkit to kickstart local sporting clubs

Nathan Greaves
16th Jan 2020 5:30 AM

NEW and existing sporting clubs in one rural community are set to benefit from a new toolkit developed by the local council.

The release of the toolkit is part of the Somerset Regional Council’s ongoing encouragement of fitness and wellbeing initiatives, and support of community groups.

Aiming to help people overcome the difficulties of finding the right tools and information in establishing a club, the 16-page document offers plenty of helpful explanations and links.

The toolkit offers advice on improving existing clubs as well as starting up new ones, with links to a club health check-up service and information on how to acquire a Blue Card and how to both create or change a club constitution.

Also included in the toolkit are guides on how to set out club meetings and plan events, recommendations for roles and insurance that might be needed, and advice for securing grants, funding, and sponsorship.

Other topics covered in the document include the purchase or hire of equipment and facilities, management of finances and volunteers, and much more.

The full toolkit document can be found here.

Somerset Council has been doubling down on the development of sporting opportunities in the region, with a new gym slated for construction in Toogoolawah, and the possibility of an A-Grade Rugby League Match and a Cross Country Championship coming later in the year.

