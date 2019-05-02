New tool helps pick farm-ready workers

GETTING PREPARED: Ota Muris, from Indonesia, has been working at Bare Essentials farm at Moreton Vale for 15 years. She is pictured with farm owner and FarmReady Hub owner Janne Dipple.

GETTING PREPARED: Ota Muris, from Indonesia, has been working at Bare Essentials farm at Moreton Vale for 15 years. She is pictured with farm owner and FarmReady Hub owner Janne Dipple. ALI KUCHEL

AN ONLINE hub designed to bring potential employers up to speed could save growers time and money when hiring future workers.

Based on the previous FarmReady Hub, Lockyer Valley grower and businesswoman Janne Dipple has improved the service with the aim to boost tourism and horticulture across the region.

The program also aims to provide farming job seekers with everything they need to know to work on a farm, with a FarmReady Card.

Mrs Dipple said more often than not, workers would show up on their first day with inappropriate clothing, footwear and food, with many not returning to the field after morning tea.

Employers at Bare Essentials, Moreton Vale, with farm owner and Farm Ready Hub businesswoman Janne Dipple. ALI KUCHEL

"You might employ 20 people one morning, and three might stick at the job - but you've still got all that paperwork whether they're there for 10 minutes or 10 years,” she said.

"That's why many farmers use contractors.”

The FarmReady Hub was originally launched in 2002 by the Lockyer Valley Alliance, but after funding ran out in 2005, the project went dormant.

Having worked on the project during its initial start up writing VET resources, Mrs Dipple decided to take on the project herself, buying the intellectual property from the LVA.

She has taken the project online and tailored the training to suit farm work in the Lockyer Valley, launching it four weeks ago.

Mrs Dipple said the challenge for potential farm workers was there was not a dedicated directory for job seekers and called on farmers to get in touch to list their farms or contractors.

"There is no one place to go where there is a list of on-farm employment opportunities in the Lockyer Valley,” she said.

"But I am building an exclusive list for farm ready members.”

She said employers who chose workers with a FarmReady Card would have a better chance of the employee continuing, because they already understood what the job entailed.

The FarmReady Card, which potential farm workers can achieve from the FarmReady Hub. Contributed

In addition, Mrs Dipple has aligned the FarmReady Card with a unity of vocational educational competency.

"That can be a stepping stone into up-skilling or training, and help them with a future career in horticulture,” she said.

With about eight to 10 potential farmworkers signing up to the hub every day, Mrs Dipple is calling on farmers to list their businesses or contractors.

"I need farmers to help me help them,” she said.

Anyone wanting to achieve their FarmReady Card can join for $49 at www.farmreadyhub.com and farmers wanting to list their business can email Janne Dipple at janne@farmready hub.com.