Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay has installed thermal imaging cameras
St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay has installed thermal imaging cameras
Health

New thermal tech to check temps at front door

Carlie Walker
15th May 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 16th May 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERMAL imaging technology has been installed at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital to ensure people visiting the facility have their temperature quickly and accurately assessed before entering.

The hospital is one of the first in the state to employ the technology.

The advanced temperature checking technology forms part of the hospital's comprehensive COVID-19 screening process which is in place to ensure the continued safety of its patients, staff and doctors.

The person entering the hospital stands in a designated area in front of the high-tech scanning equipment and an alarm sounds if their temperature is above 37.4 degrees.

A hospital staff member is also in place to monitor temperatures, ask screening questions and ensure visitor restrictions are observed.

St Stephen's Hospital Acting General Manager Katrina Ryan, said the technology was fast, efficient and accurate and has replaced the manual temperature checking process that was formerly in place.

More Stories

fchealth st stephen's hospital thermal imagining technology
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Home delivery business venture grows for organic farmer

        premium_icon Home delivery business venture grows for organic farmer

        Rural An organic farmer, who produces two million broccoli heads a year, launched a new business venture amid coronavirus – and it’s growing at a healthy rate.

        WINNER: Hairdresser’s passion cut from personal experience

        premium_icon WINNER: Hairdresser’s passion cut from personal experience

        Business This young hairdresser calls herself an “all-rounder” but loves foiling blonde hair...

        New petrol station opening soon on Warrego Highway

        premium_icon New petrol station opening soon on Warrego Highway

        Business It's expected the new highway servo will open sooner than expected

        Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        premium_icon Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        Rural Inspired by the resilience of regional communities, the southeast Queensland...