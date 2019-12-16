New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

HOT, HOT, HOT: The mercury is set to hit 43C today, beating the December record of 42.6 set only a week ago. Picture: BOM

IT’S going to feel like the region is being plunged into a deep fryer, with temperatures soaring today, before heading back to more comfortable days as the week unfolds.

The mercury is set to hit 43C, beating the December record of 42.6C, set just a week ago.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said the trough, which brought welcome rain to the region last week, was now responsible for the high temperatures in much of the southeast.

“These warm temperatures are being caused by the movement of an inland trough further to the east, which is allowing some warm, dry continental air to move in behind it – increasing temperatures and really drying things out,” Ms Hoff said.

“That trough is being pushed further to the east as result of a large high pressure system which has been residing over southern Australia for the last few days.”

Thankfully for the region, and your electricity bill, you won’t have to crank the aircon on for too long, with a cool change on its way.

“These warmer temperatures are peaking in the southeast today with a southeasterly change moving up the coast today and into tomorrow, which will be moderating temperatures and bringing things back a bit closer to our December averages,” Ms Hoff said.

But the extreme heat will return for the weekend.

Gatton will hit a maximum of 35C tomorrow and 33C on Wednesday before soaring back into the 40s again on the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will thankfully be relatively cool – dropping to a minimum of 19C overnight tonight and just 16C on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The hot, dry air mass has also quashed any hopes of follow-up rain after last week’s drenching, at least for now.

“With this warm, dry air mass over the southeast at the moment, our chance of seeing any storms is very slim at the moment,” Ms Hoff said.

There could be a chance of rain towards the beginning of next week, but it remains only slight.