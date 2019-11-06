New tech truck that will help save lives

AN IT hub on wheels will be a major game changer during emergency situations for SES volunteers.

Gone are the days when SES volunteers used their mobile phones to communicate with their command – instead they’ll use a state-of-the-art travelling computer lab.

Armed with an array of television screens, computers, charge points and powerful 3G and 4G capabilities, the Mobile Operations Centre trailer will serve as a mobile base of operations for the SES in the field.

It can also be used by police and fire services.

The vehicle was previously used as a mobile educational resource centre by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council, but has undergone a massive overhaul to suit the purposes of the SES.

The trailer was donated to the SES by the council.

SES Regional Manager Bob Bundy praised the council for their contribution.

“This is more than just a vehicle, it’s a demonstration of the relationship we have with our local councils,” he said.

“A lot of our operations with other agencies tend to happen in remote areas, and this will allow us to co-ordinate effectively.”

Deputy Local Controller for the SES, Graham Wade, was also impressed with the new MOC.

“This trailer is going to help us out on a lot of major activations,” he said.

“It’ll be an absolute palace.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said relationships, partnerships and collaboration were key to supporting the community.

“Here in the Valley, we’re familiar, but not complacent, when it comes to events like floods, storms and fire,” she said.

“These events have shaped how council operates, and how we interact with other agencies.”