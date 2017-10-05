New teams bring strong competition to regional cricket

IN FORM: Last season's finalists Gatton Fordsdale and Forest Hill carry a strong reputation into the upcoming 2017/18 season.

IN FORM: Last season's finalists Gatton Fordsdale and Forest Hill carry a strong reputation into the upcoming 2017/18 season. Tom Threadingham

CRICKET: Fierce competition is expected to hit the pitch this weekend for the start of the 2017-18 Lockyer Cricket Association season.

President Lance Pollock said they were excited to welcome two new teams into A-grade, Glenore Grove and Helidon.

"That's an increase of teams this year, up from four to six,” he said.

"Glenore Grove are one team that's returned from reserve grade last year and they'll probably be a team to watch.”

"Probably worth watching the two who played the grand final last year - Gatton Fordsdale and Forest Hill.”

Players were gearing up for a fast, dry field after an unusually hot winter, but Mr Pollock said the recent rains could impact weekend conditions.

"The only thing to worry about is if the rain stays all week, it might affect the way the turf is prepared,” he said.

"That's life in the cricket world at any time, we can't do anything about that.”

Mr Pollock said the reserve and B-grade competitions had five and eight teams respectively, with strong competition in both divisions.

The junior season also kicks off this weekend, with Under-10s, Under-13s and Under-16s teams from across the region eager to hit the pitch.