New teachers put modern twist on traditional education

TWO fresh faces are taking the Laidley Kindergarten into the future with plans for the implementation of new technology to improve the children's learning.

With new ideas and a modern outlook, Anna Feeney and Bianca Beare hope to make an impact in the new community.

Assistant educator and co-director, Mrs Feeney said along with assistant Mrs Beare, they had already secured a grant to update the technology in the building.

"We're going to get some iPads for the children, some laptops for the teachers and a big television screen so we can mirror the iPads off them so we can get in and utilise YouTube and song,” Mrs Feeney said.

"It's for them to be able to learn and for them to research information, learn new skills on different apps and it just gives you a different way to teach.”

Mrs Feeney said the technology would assist them in answering the questions of inquisitive young minds.

"When they ask what do dinosaurs do, you can research it,” she said.

Hayden Stock, Harry Stokesm Marley Wade, Lily Scheiwe, Sasha Sepley, Blake Broome and Tane Takurua Meg Bolton

"Its been great to both get on board and change things together to give it a new lease on life.”

The new teaching duo joined a staff of two other teachers, one of whom provides inclusion support.

Since starting in January, the kindy teachers have enjoyed working with the children, in what they describe as the most significant years of their life.

"Kindy is the most important years, its where they get to learn how to share, take turns, be responsible for their own belongings and just learning how to be amongst peers with a play based learning before school,” Mrs Feeney said.

The two teachers have both relocated with their families to the area in search of a tree change.

"For me I wanted the country life, that small school community feel, it's just been beautiful, we love country living,” Mrs Feeney said.

Mrs Beare said teaching in a small community allowed her to develop a stronger connection with the children and their families.

"Being a small community the culture is different, its more warm and friendlier,” she said.

The new teachers hope to develop strong bonds within the community and plan to continue living life at a slower pace.