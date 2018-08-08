New stable recruits put Andrew on board for season

FOCUSED: Brenton Andrew leads Hot Hansel in the mounting yard prior to the horses' first start at Gatton.

RACING: After setting a new stable record for his number of wins during the 2017-18 season, Brenton Andrew is off to a good start for the new season with a win at Nanango.

Stable newcomer The Hooligan claimed its second career win with jockey Kelly Gates, in the class B handicap at the weekend.

It was the five-year-old gelding's second race under Andrew since arriving at his Gatton stables a year ago.

"He hadn't been to a track yet, we had to start him from scratch, but it was a really good win,” Andrew said.

Training newcomers is second nature to Andrew, as is bringing in new horses including Victorian recruit Hot Hansel.

Hot Hansel had its debut start for Andrew, with apprentice jockey Grace Willoughby in the saddle, finishing in fourth place.

When the horse arrived at the stables, Andrew believed it needed a spell.

An injury to its hind leg forced Hot Hansel out to the pastures for three months, before returning to the track. Andrew said while the distance on Friday was short for the horse, it was a good first race.

"We weren't expecting big results especially over 860m,” he said.

"It was more about getting a win under his belt.”

The Lockyer Valley Turf club hosted seven races on Friday last week, and will be looking towards the Lockyer Valley Regional Council Cup day next month.

President Terry Kirkwood said the club was looking forward to hosting another nine TAB meets allocated until June 2019, which included the LVRC Cup, Laidley Cup and Gatton Cup.

"The club has now had five meets within nine weeks and the track has held up really well and raced well,” he said.