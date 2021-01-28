A new solar farm has been proposed in the Lockyer Valley.

A regional town east of Toowoomba could soon have a new solar farm situated next to it, after plans were submitted with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Applicant Gatton Solar Farm Pty Ltd lodged plans late last year for a new 12-megawatt solar project on Adare and Goos Rd outside Gatton.

According to the report by Precinct Urban Planning, the farm would be built in two stages over more than 19 hectares and include a 4.6MW inverter and a 4.5MW-hour battery.

“The solar and battery farm is situated adjacent to a 33kV high voltage transmission line and is located 1.5 km from the Gatton substation and will be connected to high voltage transmission grid,” the report said.

A proposed solar farm near Gatton in the Lockyer Valley.

“The proposed development, which will be developed in two stages, will ultimately occupy a fully fenced area of approximately 19.93 hectares at the western end of the subject site, that will accommodate multiple linear alignments of PV solar panel arrays, with the inverter and solar battery situated centrally within the solar panel array compound.

“The solar panel arrays will be supported independently and will have tiltable solar tracking panels that will maximise the solar exposure for each panel.

“Panels will tilt to a maximum range of 55 degrees.

“Each solar panel will be 2.256m in length and supported solar panel arrays will have a maximum height of 3m.”

The council submitted an information request in late January, citing issues it had with lighting, waste management, its impacts on nearby residents, landscaping and EMR emissions.

The application has also been referred to the State Assessment and Referral Agency.

Originally published as New solar project proposed for regional town