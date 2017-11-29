New service will ease workers onto Lockyer Valley farms

A NEW service designed to assist workers as they transition into employment in the agriculture industry within the Lockyer Valley will be officially launched tomorrow.

FarmReady Hub will help job seekers at every stage of the process as they seek employment, with assistance beginning before they leave home and given to them up until the time they leave the region.

FarmReady Pty Ltd founder and director Janne Dipple said the service would help backpackers and seasonal workers to navigate the grey areas that come along with finding employment in agriculture, which is made all the more complicated by the diverse nature of the industry.

By "defining a pathway” for job seekers, she hoped it would also prove beneficial to local government, businesses, farmers, labour hire services and employers involved in the process.

"FarmReady's clients and members are the job seekers,” Mrs Dipple said.

"Because they can join before they leave home, they can start their industry induction earlier and get all their travel and employment sign-ups done ahead of time... right down to seeing what the work looks like in a region, where to live and community connections.

"FarmReady hub will also help them understand 'how' to get a job and get all that employment paperwork sorted.”

The original FarmReady concept was started by the Lockyer Valley Alliance (LVA), an association incorporated in 2000.

They received government funding to train FarmReady Inductions and other skills through the FarmReady Card and Farm Skills Passport.

The LVA partnered with a local leading registered training organisation, who trained and issued the vocational qualifications on their behalf.

When that project stopped in 2005, more than 1000 FarmReady Card Inductions had been issued along with 114 vocational qualifications.

Since that time, the LVA have remained operational but they have not been able to raise enough interest to fund another FarmReady Card project and create a shop front model.

Mrs Dipple felt the need for such a service in the region was more apparent then ever, given recent incidents surrounding the employment of backpackers.

In 2015 she approached the LVA to modernise the FarmReady Card concept and develop a model that helped not just the job seeker but the entire chain.

The service will be launched tomorrow at an event held in the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre at 3pm and Mrs Dipple encouraged local farmers and employers of agriculture workers to get an insight into the benefits of the service.

Speeches from Growcom CEO Pat Hannan, LVA founder Keith Jackwitz and Lockyer Valley Growers president Michael Sippel will be followed by a short presentation explaining the project and how people can get involved.

But she warned against copycats who have taken the FarmReady logo and are spreading false information about the service.

"These organisations have made mention that FarmReady Hub is working in partnership to provide training in farm skills over a two week period,” she said.

"This is totally untrue... if anyone is dubious about any advertised FarmReady Hub training please contact us immediately.”

To RSVP for the event email enquiry@farmreadyhub.com.