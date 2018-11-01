New service saves times and increases convenience

NEW SERVICE: Kim Williams with the new click & collect trolley at Gatton Coles.

GATTON grocery shoppers can have their weekly food shop bagged and paid for without even lifting a cereal box from the shelf with Coles launching a Click&Collect service.

The new online initiative saves customers from manoeuvring trolleys down a busy grocery aisle with online orders available for pick up from the service desk.

Coles Gatton Store Manager Ray Holmes said the service provided customers with a convenient and easy online alternative to traditional grocery shopping.

"We know demand for online shopping in Gatton is high, particularly for families and those who lead busy lifestyles,” Mr Holmes said.

"We're expanding our online offer to meet this demand, and provide a convenient and easy shopping experience for our customers.”

Since launching on October 4, team members have collected up to 50 orders a week, but the service has the potential to collect up to 350.

The initiative has also created 11 news jobs in the community, with team members being employed and trained to fulfil the expected demand.

When ordering groceries online, customers can select from a range of pick-up times, with personal shoppers hand packing their order from the stores.

By 2019, Coles is aiming to offer all customers an option of collecting their online shopping at any one of its 800 supermarkets and 700 Coles Express sites across Australia.