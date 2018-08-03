New Rural Ambassador brings fresh approach

ON BOARD: Caitie Catton (second from left) was named the new Rural Ambassador at the official opening of the 2018 Gatton Show at the end of July.

Name: Caitie Catton

Occupation: Teacher aide at Lockyer District High School

Age: 27

Marital Status: Divorced

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Gatton Show Society?

The thing that I have enjoyed most about my time with the Gatton Show Society would have to be getting to witness the enjoyment of the show through kids' eyes. I was fortunate enough to take school tours around on the Friday of the show, and the energy and enthusiasm that the kids had was awesome.

Why did you decide to get involved?

I have helped out with the Gatton Show for a few years now in a non-official role and have really enjoyed it. When I was asked if I'd like to nominate for the role of Rural Ambassador, I thought why not? I saw it as a great opportunity to learn more about our show scene and what our region has to offer.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Growing up as a kid, I had the opportunity to meet a few well known athletes, but there isn't one particular famous person that jumps out at me.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

So far it would have to be my two children. They have taught me the meaning of true love and to slow down and enjoy the little things in life. They are my absolute world and I am so lucky to be blessed with being their mum.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

The best advice I have ever received was from my Year 8 English teacher, and that was "life's about choices, choose wisely.” This is advice that I still carry with me today and often pass on to students or say to my own children.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Equality. We have come a long way over the years, but I believe that we still have a very long way to go.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

It depends on the day, I think. Some days I feel like I've just turned 18 and that life is only just beginning and then other days I feel like a little old granny with body aches who wants to curl up with a good book on the couch. Every day is a blessing and I try to make the most of every moment.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

My favourite thing to do other than hanging out with my kids is heading to the gym. It's a place where I can go and be myself, whilst filling my cup and taking time out for me in a healthy positive way. I also really enjoy that I can take my kids along with me, which allows them to see a healthy, happy role model and they often imitate what I'm doing.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

One of my favourite most treasured things from growing up, would have to be my mum always taking the time to attend my sister and my sporting events. It didn't matter how busy mum was, she always tried her hardest to be there and was always our number one fan cheering us along on the side line.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

My favourite place to visit in the valley would have to be Forest Hill and Laidley. They have some absolutely gorgeous little gift shops that I enjoy wondering through and purchasing unique items from.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

If I won the lotto, I think I would be super boring and invest majority of it into a new home.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

The person that I admire the most would have to be my mum. My mum has always been my biggest supporter, she has taught me that you're never too old to start again and that I'm stronger then I think. No matter what life throws at mum, she always gets back up again, dusts herself off and puts a smile on her face. That and the fact that she is always there when you need her and would do anything to help anyone if they needed.