Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The easing of restrictions ‘give community, business and industry hope’ but don’t go far enough yet for some businesses.
The easing of restrictions ‘give community, business and industry hope’ but don’t go far enough yet for some businesses.
Business

New rules might not be viable for Lockyer pubs, cafes

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
9th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S good news for the community, with the State Government setting an official date for the reopening of Queensland.

Residents and businesses in the Lockyer Valley can look forward to the following changes from May 16:

  • Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in the home.
  • Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed outside.
  • People will also be allowed to travel up to 150km for day trips.
  • Nail salons will be allowed to reopen, but by booking only.
  • Dining in at restaurants, pubs and clubs will be permitted (maximum of 10 people allowed, and the business must have a COVID-safe plan in place).

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed the changes, which were announced mere hours after the council formalised new closures and cancellations of its businesses and events.

“It is pleasing that little by little, we are back on the road to ‘life’,” she said.

“And every small amount of easing of restrictions continues to give community, business and industry hope.”

READ MORE: Cafe and conference centre closed by council

READ MORE: Mayor hopeful for region’s quick recovery

However, not every business will reap the benefits of these changes until further restrictions are eased in later months.

“Looking at the Queensland Government’s announcements, hotels aren’t fully operational (ie bars, gaming and restaurant) until July 10, and even then it is with capacity restrictions,” Melissa Porter, marketing manager from Porters at Plainland said.

“The easing only allows us to have 10 people dining at any one time, and no bars or gaming, which may not be viable for us.”

She said the hotel relied on advice from the State Government, including the regulatory body – the Office of Liquor and Gaming.

“We will await further information, and keep our customers updated via the hotel’s Facebook page,” Melissa said.

“Like all Queensland hotels, we are prepared to follow the rules and guidelines to ensure we keep our community safe.”

covid 19 restrictions lockyer valley regional council melissa porter porters plainland hotel tanya milligan
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe and conference centre closed by council

        premium_icon Cafe and conference centre closed by council

        Council News Lockyer Valley Regional Council has made the difficult decision to cease operating the Staging Post cafe and Lockyer Valley Conference Centre until further notice.

        Elderly man reported missing from Esk area

        Elderly man reported missing from Esk area

        News Police are appealing to the public for information about missing man

        How this postie goes above and beyond on his mail run

        premium_icon How this postie goes above and beyond on his mail run

        Community “I always have a talk, I get told off for talking too much"

        Developments, closures: 5 decisions on council’s agenda

        premium_icon Developments, closures: 5 decisions on council’s agenda

        Council News A number of development applications will be decided on at the council meeting next...