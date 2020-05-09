New rules might not be viable for Lockyer pubs, cafes

The easing of restrictions ‘give community, business and industry hope’ but don’t go far enough yet for some businesses.

The easing of restrictions ‘give community, business and industry hope’ but don’t go far enough yet for some businesses.

IT’S good news for the community, with the State Government setting an official date for the reopening of Queensland.

Residents and businesses in the Lockyer Valley can look forward to the following changes from May 16:

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in the home.

Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed outside.

People will also be allowed to travel up to 150km for day trips.

Nail salons will be allowed to reopen, but by booking only.

Dining in at restaurants, pubs and clubs will be permitted (maximum of 10 people allowed, and the business must have a COVID-safe plan in place).

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed the changes, which were announced mere hours after the council formalised new closures and cancellations of its businesses and events.

“It is pleasing that little by little, we are back on the road to ‘life’,” she said.

“And every small amount of easing of restrictions continues to give community, business and industry hope.”

READ MORE: Cafe and conference centre closed by council

READ MORE: Mayor hopeful for region’s quick recovery

However, not every business will reap the benefits of these changes until further restrictions are eased in later months.

“Looking at the Queensland Government’s announcements, hotels aren’t fully operational (ie bars, gaming and restaurant) until July 10, and even then it is with capacity restrictions,” Melissa Porter, marketing manager from Porters at Plainland said.

“The easing only allows us to have 10 people dining at any one time, and no bars or gaming, which may not be viable for us.”

She said the hotel relied on advice from the State Government, including the regulatory body – the Office of Liquor and Gaming.

“We will await further information, and keep our customers updated via the hotel’s Facebook page,” Melissa said.

“Like all Queensland hotels, we are prepared to follow the rules and guidelines to ensure we keep our community safe.”