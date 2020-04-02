New results show postal votes key in tight final seat race

RESULTS: New figures have given us a clearer picture of the Lockyer Valley council race. Picture: Dominic Elsome

NEW results in the Lockyer Valley election race show Janice Holstein pulling ahead of David Neuendorf in a tight race for the final seat at council.

Official results on the Electoral Commission Queensland website have not been updated since Sunday.

However, the Gatton Star has been provided with an updated count, including postal votes, by a source close to the counting process.

It is unclear whether telephone has been included in these new figures.

The updated numbers show the tight race between sitting councillor Janice Holstein and Lilydale farmer David Neuendorf is starting to shift in Holstein’s favour, with postal votes the deciding factor.

According to the official results from the ECQ, Ms Holstein is ahead by just 89 votes.

But with the updated figures obtained by the Gatton Star, her lead has grown to 304 votes.

While larger than before, it’s still a thin margin and it is likely the results will be subject to a recount.

Of the total 3547 registered postal votes, 2406 had been counted as of Tuesday evening.

The new results come as several candidates called time on their campaigns.

Regina Samykanu, Mark Newton and Kerri MacMahon have all conceded they don’t have the votes to make it into council.

See the full update count below. Note these are not official numbers and counting is continuing.

Brett Qualischefski: 11,465

Gordon Van der Est: 6440

Rick Vela: 11,782

Meachelle Roelofs: 6053

Chris Wilson: 13,082

David Neuendorf: 9604

Regina Samykanu: 5008

Janice Holstein: 9908

Jason Cook: 10,433

Mark Newton: 9046

Michael Hagan: 10,504

Kerri MacMahon: 8710