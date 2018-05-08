New restaurant opens in Lowood

IN BUSINESS: Nina Tran, Isabella Nguyen, Sienna Nguyen and Christina Tran welcome their first customers to Sint's Traditional Vietnamese and Chinese Restaurant.

AFTER two years in the making, Lowood's newest restaurant had its grand opening on Friday.

Sint's Traditional Vietnamese and Chinese Restaurant doors were proudly opened by owner Christina Tran, whose mission is to bring more delicious culinary culture to the Somerset Region.

Ms Tran came over to Australia with her family more than 20 years ago, and is well-known in the community as the previous owner of Lowood Bakery over a 10 year period.

"We are a family of chefs and bakers,” Ms Tran said.

"We are Vietnamese and Chinese and I want to bring our culture here.

"It feels very exciting to open, I feel very happy.”

The restaurant offers a range of traditional Vietnamese and Chinese dishes, with the "pho” options already becoming a customer favourite.

"Our food is very healthy and is mostly vegie and soup,” she said.

"Pho is one of the most popular in the world because it's really nice and healthy.”

She said she felt proud to open the first Vietnamese and Chinese restaurant in the area.

"It's something new and nice for the town and community,” she said.

"Lots of people travel over to our countries, and I want to bring food from different cultures for people to try because I believe our food is very nice and healthy.

"When people are visiting the Somerset Dam or Wivenhoe, they can stop in and enjoy our food.”

Ms Tran said it had taken two years to set up the restaurant for its official grand opening.

"It's been very hard work,” she said.

"All my family and friends have come to help us.

"Thank you to all my lovely local people in the Somerset for supporting us over the last 10 years and hopefully they can continue supporting us again in the future.”