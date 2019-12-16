Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BOILING: A new December record was set in the Lockyer Valley today, as a dry air mass roasts much of the state.
BOILING: A new December record was set in the Lockyer Valley today, as a dry air mass roasts much of the state.
News

NEW RECORD: Temps soar to 43+ smashing last weeks’ maximum

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
16th Dec 2019 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LESS than two weeks since setting a new December record, the mercury has smashed past it to set yet another.

Gatton has sweltered through another day above 40C, as a hot air mass sits across much of the state.

At 2.25pm the official temperature gauge at UQ Gatton reached 43.1C, beating the previous December record set on Saturday, December 7, of 42.6.

As of 4pm, the temperature 42.7, still above the previous record.

Thankfully, a cool southerly wind change will bring some relief tonight, with tomorrow only expected to reach 35C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said the high temperatures were caused by a surface trough drawing warm air from Central Australia into the region.

The dry air mass also meant there was little chance of follow up rain to last week’s falls.

gatton lockkyer valley record heat weather
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seven fire crews deployed to ‘reignited’ fire in Somerset

        Seven fire crews deployed to ‘reignited’ fire in Somerset

        News A fire that has been dubbed a ‘possible reignition’ has drawn seven crews to Esk Hampton Rd

        Dress made of newspapers captures window shoppers’ attention

        premium_icon Dress made of newspapers captures window shoppers’ attention

        News The winner of the 2019 Town Proud decoration competition has been decided.

        New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        premium_icon New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        News It’s going to feel like the region is being plunged into a deep fryer, with the...

        IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        News The complete list of 58 people fronting the Gatton Magistrates Court