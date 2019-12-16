NEW RECORD: Temps soar to 43+ smashing last weeks’ maximum

BOILING: A new December record was set in the Lockyer Valley today, as a dry air mass roasts much of the state.

LESS than two weeks since setting a new December record, the mercury has smashed past it to set yet another.

Gatton has sweltered through another day above 40C, as a hot air mass sits across much of the state.

At 2.25pm the official temperature gauge at UQ Gatton reached 43.1C, beating the previous December record set on Saturday, December 7, of 42.6.

As of 4pm, the temperature 42.7, still above the previous record.

Thankfully, a cool southerly wind change will bring some relief tonight, with tomorrow only expected to reach 35C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said the high temperatures were caused by a surface trough drawing warm air from Central Australia into the region.

The dry air mass also meant there was little chance of follow up rain to last week’s falls.