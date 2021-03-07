New Qld hubs launch as AstraZeneca vaccine arrives

The COVID-19 jab will be rolled out in Logan and Bundaberg from Monday after more than 8,000 people were administered the vaccine in its first fortnight.

Queensland recorded only one new COVID-19 case on Sunday in hotel quarantine, with 25 active cases in the Sunshine State.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the number of vaccines administered to date were 8,300 as the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Queensland.

"The hubs of Bundaberg and Logan will open tomorrow (Monday)," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Of course our priority there is our frontline workers in hotel quarantine and our healthcare workers."

There were more than 4,000 tests in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, South Australia has been put on COVID alert after wastewater testing in the Adelaide CBD returned a "strong" positive result.



SA Health says this could be an old infection, or a case yet to be diagnosed in one of the other medi-hotels, but community transmission cannot be ruled out.

It is now scrambling to discover the origin of this "strong result".

The test comes from an area that services around 12,000 people that includes part of Adelaide's CBD and inner east and northeast.

The positive samples were collected on Thursday and Friday.

