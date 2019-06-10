New prison to be built in the Lockyer Valley

THE Lockyer Valley will become home to a second prison, with construction planned for completion by 2023.

The new $618 million men's prison facility will deliver about 1000 beds for prisoners, helping to address overcrowding across the correctional system.

It will be the first new prison built in Queensland since Southern Queensland Correction Centre stage 1 was opened in 2012.

Minister for corrective services Mark Ryan said the project would deliver a massive economic boost to the region, creating hundreds of jobs as well as delivering significant financial benefits.

He expected the project to create more than 400 construction jobs during the three-year build.

"It will eventually deliver more than 500 permanent jobs as well as ongoing opportunities for local businesses to supply goods and services," Mr Ryan said.

The new prison will form the second stage of project.

"Planning has commenced for a modern, evidence-based prison which will support safer communities through enhanced mental health, drug and alcohol rehabilitation services, with a focus on addressing the ice epidemic and its link to violent and property crime," Mr Ryan said.

"This announcement is a part of the most significant reform of corrections in a generation, including the Government's response to Taskforce Flaxton and the decision to transfer Queensland's two privately-operated prisons to public operation in a world-first push to improve community safety and reduce recidivism."

The new facility will be built alongside the present Southern Queensland Correctional Centre.