New principal announced for Plainland Catholic high school

SCHOOL TIME: Sophia Catholic College, Plainland, has opened a new office at the Plainland Woolworths complex. Photo: Ali Kuchel

THE region's new Catholic school has begun taking enrolments for its first intake of students and it has announced who its school principal will be.

Former Deputy Principal of Mary MacKillop College, Nunduh, Narelle Dobson, has been appointed the role of Foundation Principal at Sophia College, Plainland.

Brisbane Catholic Education Senior Education Officer for Future School Planning Margaret Lee said Ms Dobson had been appointed from April 20.

"We are all very excited," Dr Lee said.

Sophia College is currently under construction on the corner of Otto and Gehrke roads, Plainland, and is set to open for class next year.

The school has opened an office based in Plainland Plaza on Gehrke Road to invite prospective students and families in and give them a chance to meet the new principal.

"The office is for taking enrolments and allowing the community to meet the new principal," Dr Lee said.

"And there's space there to conduct enrolment interviews."

Enrolment for its first cohort has already opened for next year's Year 7 students.

Dr Lee said the school had already received half of its enrolment capacity.

"We have already started a lot of the enrolment interviews, so we are rocking along," she said.

For its first year, the school will open with three classes of Year 7 students and will introduce a new year level each year until it reaches a full Year 7 to Year 12 capacity.

Sophia College is coeducational and will accept students of both sexes and, while it is a Catholic school, students don't need to be Catholic to attend.