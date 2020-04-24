New portfolios announced for Lockyer councillors
LOCKYER Valley councillors have been assigned their portfolios for the next term of local council.
Decided at their meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Tanya Milligan said each councillor received a portfolio that reflected their expertise and interests.
“Each Councillor will work in a collaborative manner with other portfolio leaders, and council officers, to achieve the best possible outcomes,” she said.
Cr Milligan said community members were able to contact councillors directly with any concerns they had, and were encouraged to start with the portfolio councillor relevant to their concern.
Cr Tanya Milligan
Civic Leadership and Advocacy (Community Engagement and Development; Media and Communications; Disaster Management)
Cr Jason Cook
Community Facilities and Waste (Waste; Facilities and Recreation; Community Groups)
Cr Michael Hagan
Community Services, Environment and Economic Development (Libraries, the Arts and Child Care; Health (including regional Health Initiatives); Environment; Economic Development)
Cr Janice Holstein
(Civil Operations; Infrastructure Planning; Parks, Gardens and Cemeteries
Cr Brett Qualischefski
Information Technology and Tourism (Information, Communication and Technology; Organisational Development; Tourism)
Cr Rick Vela
Planning and Development (Strategic Land Use Planning; Development Assessment; Building and Plumbing)
Cr Chris Wilson
Finance and Business Performance (Finance; Business Performance; Business Unit Review)