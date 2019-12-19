New policy to change the way fundraising donations are spent

Rebecca Wilson, Mayor Graeme Lehmann, Judy Lehmann and Matt Wilson at the third annual Somerset Mayoral Gala Charity Ball on Saturday, September 7.

THE approval of a new policy will change the way money from the Somerset Mayoral Charity Gala fund is spent and distributed in the future.

For the past three years, the gala has raised money to support local charities and community groups assisting residents suffering from disability, homelessness, trauma, abuse or neglect.

The new policy lays out clear guidelines for what kind of projects will or won’t be allocated money from the gala fund.

Allowable projects include tailored services or programs for the benefit of Somerset residents, and the provision of emergency incident funds for residents in need.

To be eligible for funding a group must be able to demonstrate they are a charitable organisation, and detail the benefit their service or project will bring to the community.

Further consideration will be given to applications that will benefit a greater number of people, and encourage interactions and inclusiveness in the community.

Preference will be given to projects that will provide direct funding to the stated cause, rather than those intending to use the gala funding to organise a fundraising event.

Groups that can demonstrate collaboration or partnership with other community organisations will also be highly regarded.

The gala funding will not be distributed to individuals or commercial groups other than charitable causes, or those seeking funding for personal hardship, medical costs, funeral expenses, or the payment of council charges.