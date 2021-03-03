New police blitz to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

Police have issued a stern warning to Lockyer Valley motorists - if you take any drugs and drive, your chances of getting caught are higher than ever.

Almost 10 per cent of road fatalities nationwide involve a driver or motorcycle rider who had an illegal drug in their system.

To reduce the toll, Queensland Police launched operation Tango Anaconda on Monday, a state wide enforcement operation aimed at reducing drug driving offences and prevent serious and fatal crashes that occur as a result of drug driving.

Toowoomba Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge senior sergeant Kim Hill said police were finding that one in every five drivers was now returning positive results for drugs.

Senior sergeant Hill said communities around the Darling Downs District could expect to see officers from the Toowoomba Road Policing Unit on the road conducting high visibility, random drug testing and road safety enforcement activities throughout the next four months.

"These patrols will be 'anywhere anytime' and will include smaller towns/communities, city precincts, highways and around organised events," senior sergeant Hill said.

Research has suggested an alarming number of motorists are driving after consuming illegal drugs and the occurrence of drug driving is in some demographic groups greater than drink driving.

As of Wednesday, 46 lives have been lost on Queensland roads, an increase of 20 from this time last year.

"If you are under the influence of drugs, do not get behind the wheel. If you do, expect to see us," senior sergeant Hill said.

The operation will run until June 30.

