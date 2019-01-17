New plans for Hawks team in 2019

LOOKING FORWARD: Shaun Hobson has been named as the Gatton Hawks senior head coach for a second year.

Rugby League: Gatton Hawks A grade coach Shaun Hobson wants to give the community a football club they deserve in 2019.

After his first season at Gatton and in the Toowoomba Rugby League competition, he is confident the Hawks are ready.

"I think we will be far better prepared for what is going to happen,” Hobson said.

"We've certainly identified what we feel we did well as a club and we certainly have identified what we feel we need to improve on.

"We will be working very hard to improve what we need to.”

A few new faces will take the field for the A Grade team this season, but with almost all 2018 players retained Hobson said results should be positive.

"We are very happy and pleased that as a club we retained pretty much 99 per cent of last year's playing roster,” Hobson said.

"We are looking pretty good and we are happy with how things have started.”

Gatton Hawks finished in sixth place in the TRL competition with nine wins and seven losses, which saw them gain 18 points on the ladder.

Hobson was hopeful the team would achieve better results in 2019.

"I don't think anyone predicts that they can win the season, but we are very pleased with the group we've got,” Hobson said.

"We believe we will be extremely competitive right across the board.

"The club are first rate.”

Cliff Brown was announced as the reserve grade coach and Josh Belz was named coach for the under-18 side.