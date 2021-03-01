New pilots course takes off

TOWNSVILLE is helping pilots-in-the-making launch their careers with the introduction of a statewide course.

TAFE Queensland in partnership with Townsville Flight Training at Rowes Bay has introduced a Diploma of Aviation (Instrument Rating).

The new diploma will teach aspiring pilots technical and non-technical skills to fly a multi-engine aircraft under instrument flight rules.

Student Andrew Ottosen moved from Cairns to Townsville to pursue his future in the aviation industry.

Andrew Ottosen, student in Diploma of Aviation (instrument rating), is part of the first intake with TAFE Queensland and Townsville flight Training. Picture: Shae Beplate.

He completed his Diploma of Aviation last March and said undertaking the new diploma would set him up for success.

"The instrument rating training will give me the skills I need to fly in bad weather and at night. It will also teach me how to manage an extra engine in emergencies," he said.

"Townsville is a great place to learn how to fly because you gain experience in controlled and non-controlled airspace and flying in the same space as experienced airline and military pilots is a huge confidence boost."

TAFE Queensland general manager (north region) Tim Campbell said adding the new course cements Townsville as the perfect place to launch an aviation career.

"Offering both qualifications provides aspiring pilots with the chance to complete their commercial pilot licence and achieve instrument and multi-engine class ratings in just under 12 months," he said.

"Graduates with both of these qualifications can enjoy greater job opportunities and will learn to fly the same aircraft that are used in industry." Townsville Flight Training instructor Shannon Samarasekera said there was no time like the present for aspiring pilots to take a seat in the cockpit.

