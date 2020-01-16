New phone-detecting cameras to be deployed in Valley

Some drivers still don't get the message.

Some drivers still don't get the message.

TWELVE drivers were caught out using their mobile phones behind the wheel by Gatton police in 2019, but the total number could be much higher.

But according to Gatton police officer in charge Sergeant Rowland Browne, the statistics could be much higher.

“My figures only include Gatton Police Division and also do not include any infringements issued by Road Policing,” Sgt Browne said.

“There are a lot of incidents in our records involving phones.”

Research shows using a mobile phone while driving can be as risky as drink-driving, with a driver’s response time while texting being comparable to that of a driver with a blood alcohol reading of between 0.07 and 0.10.

“Every second someone is looking at their phone is a second someone is not driving the car, and it only takes a fraction of a second for a crash to occur,” Sgt Browne said.

“The reaction time to an event can be the difference between nothing, and a fatal crash.”

With many drivers still not getting the message when it comes to the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, the Queensland Government is introducing tough new penalties for those caught in the act.

Currently, being caught with your phone while behind the wheel inflicts a $400 fine and three demerit points.

Under the new penalties, which come into play from Saturday, February 1, the punishment will increase to a $1000 fine and four demerit points.

The increase means some licence holders, such as learners and P-platers, could lose their licence from a single offence.

New cameras designed specifically to identify drivers using their phones have already been trialled with great success in southern states last year, and these devices may soon be on their way to Queensland.

“I know there are cameras that are used to detect these offences, which may be coming up here,” Sgt Browne said.

While the penalties are increasing, there will be no changes to the current rules for mobile phone use while driving.

Double demerit points will still apply to all drivers if they are caught out in a second mobile phone offence within 12 months of the first.

This would be a further $1000 fine, and a loss of eight points, which could cost most people their licence.

Bicycle riders will also be fined $1000, but no demerit points will be issued.

For more information on the dangers associated with mobile phone distraction, click here.