The Kilcoy Christmas Cup features a range of different events.
New pavilion brings price rise to local showgrounds

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
18th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
THE completion of a new dining pavilion at the Kilcoy Racecourse and Showgrounds has brought with it changes to the hire prices for the facility.

A fee of $334 for resident groups, and $446 for all other potential users, will be charged.

The overall cost of hiring the entire grounds has also risen accordingly, being $980 for resident groups, and $1309 for all other users.

This pavilion is the latest in a range of upgrades and renovations made to the facility, including the purchase of nearby land to expand the site.

The race club in particular has benefited from these improvements, and is putting the facility to the test with two major events before the end of the year – the Christmas Party Day on Friday, December 20, and the Harness Picnic Race Day on Monday, December 30.

Club president Conway Searle said the club had plenty planned for the new year as well.

“I’m really excited by the package of racing and entertainment we have programmed over the festive season and on to Australia Day,” he said.

“Betting turnover on our meetings has skyrocketed.”

However, despite the improvements to the site, there has been some contention between the groups using the site, with scheduling conflicts and event clashes sometimes occurring.

“We’ve had a few teething problems, but they’ll learn to get along,” Councillor Dan Hall said.

Councillor Robert Whalley added his voice to calls for the groups to work together.

“Moving forward, we want to take them all on a journey,” he said.

“We want to get the best results for all of the clubs.”

