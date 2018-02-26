New partnerships gives Lockyer dancers chance to step up

LOCKYER District High School students have been given a chance to step up their passion for dance thanks to a new partnership.

A collaboration with RAW Dance Company to deliver a Certificate III in Dance (CUA30113) commenced this year, with 14 girls from Years 10 and 11 entering the two year qualification for 2018.

Deputy principal Tony McCormack said the move was a major advancement for the school's successful and fast growing dance program.

By providing Vocational Education and Training qualifications for students on-site in Gatton, it eliminated the need to travel elsewhere.

The program is built into the normal school timetable, with an extra lesson before school once a week run by RAW instructors.

"We've traditionally had a small number of students who are passionate about dance going down to the Gold Coast if they wished to access this level of training,” Mr McCormack said.

"By creating a partnership and making that opportunity available closer to home, it means we've had a boom in people who have always been interested in that area but haven't been able to access it for a range of reasons, that can now access it here as part of their normal school day without having to take a day away from school.”

On completion of their Certificate III, students will have the opportunity to carry on their studies post-school.

Mr McCormack said the partnership was about providing extra pathways for students to take once they finish high school.

"We've already spoken with RAW and a couple of other potential providers about articulating that into a Certificate IV and creating a real career path for these students,” he said.

"It's about making sure every student leaves Lockyer with opportunities - whether that opportunity be university, whether it be work or whether it be for the study in an area of interest, it's about making sure everyone has access to those opportunities without needing to leave Lockyer to get them.”