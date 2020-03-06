New owners turn barber shop into hair, tattoo salon

THE site of a popular Laidley hairdresser has reopened, under new owners Tonilea Saunders and Adina McCarthy.

Adina is no stranger to the barber business, having previously worked in Gatton’s salons, and more recently operated a salon of her own.

“I did have my own salon over at Esk, but we had a great opportunity to reopen this beautiful salon,” she said.

“It happened really quickly. It was done in a week, and we got it.”

Despite opening its doors on Monday, March 2, the business has already had plenty of customers come through.

“I was surprised, because we don’t have any signage yet,” Tonilea said.

“It’s been nice that people have still come in.”

Though the building could use a fresh coat of paint, and they’re still waiting on signage and business cards to come in, the pair decided to get the business on its feet as soon as possible.

“You can’t have it sitting there, you’ve got to be earning an incoming straight away or it’s just too hard,” Tonilea said.

“There’s no point sitting around at home doing nothing,” Adina said.

“We might as well sit here and do some work and answer some phones. Slow and steady wins the race.”

When the set up is finished in a few week’s time, they plan to hold an official opening event.

In the meantime, they have already begun to network with other businesses in Laidley.

“We’ve been able to share with other people. Someone rang to check if we had space for someone, because they couldn’t do it,” Tonilea said.

“I really like that these people have welcomed us. It’s really nice.”

“We’re not here to step on anyone’s toes,” Adina said.

“There’s enough in this town to go around.”

While Adina does the barbering and hairdressing work, Tonilea’s talents lie in cosmetic tattooing and other beauty treatments.

“Cosmetic tattooing is really big at the moment. It’s not just the makeup, and it’s not just for ladies,” she said.

“I’m also looking at helping people who’ve been in car accidents and have no eyebrows, or women and men who are having problems with balding.”

Though there are several other hair salons in Laidley, Adina said she was the only trained barber in town, able to do cutthroat shaves, hot towels, and other barber-specific services.

“For the barber side of things, I want that people can walk through the door and not have to wait for an appointment, so they can just walk in, sit down, have a drink, and get a haircut,” she said.

“On the ladies side of things, for the hairdressing, yes they will have to make an appointment.”

They have also been working to promote and sell the products of other groups and people in the Lockyer Valley, including homemade bath salts and sugar soaps, handmade jewellery and photography.

The profits from these sales go back to supporting local individuals or causes, which Tonilea and Adina said was especially important given everything the community has endured in the past year.

“We want to help little businesses come through as well,” Adina said.

“We’re not all about ourselves, we’re very community-orientated.”

To make an appointment, call 5333 2691.

Alternatively, visit the salon at 166 Patrick Street, Laidley.