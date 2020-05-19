New owners take on popular, award-winning Gatton cafe

COFFEE O’CLOCK: Jack Marlow and Molly Wilkinson are the new owners of Gatton cafe Killing Time with Coffee. Photo: Ebony Graveur

COFFEE O’CLOCK: Jack Marlow and Molly Wilkinson are the new owners of Gatton cafe Killing Time with Coffee. Photo: Ebony Graveur

WHAT started as a far-fetched idea has turned into a plan for new Gatton cafe owners Molly Wilkinson and Jack Marlow.

The pair bought the Railway St cafe, Killing Time with Coffee, becoming the new owners at the weekend.

Molly had been working at the cafe for two years while studying law when, just before graduation, she fell pregnant.

READ MORE: Major franchise shuts down rumour of Lockyer Valley cafe

“I was planning to get my Bachelor of Laws and apply for admissions to be a lawyer – but it’s a bit heavy with a newborn baby,” Molly, 25, said.

“Plans changed – with the new little one, I didn’t want to commit.”

Jack Marlow and Molly Wilkinson just became cafe owners. Photo: Ebony Graveur

When Molly was considering what to do for the next four years, her partner Jack, 20, had the idea.

“Melissa and Leanne had the shop up for sale and my partner Jack sort of joked about it,” she said.

“He said, ‘if we could buy the shop, you could just stay at the cafe’ and I kind of brushed it off as ridiculous.”

But as the pair mulled it over, the idea increasingly seemed like a good one.

“We kept talking about it and couldn’t really find fault with doing it – it’s an established cafe with great staff and I wouldn’t have to work every single day,” she said.

READ MORE: Hidden gem receives mayor’s honour

Jack, who works on his parents’ thoroughbred stud, will be joining Molly at the cafe from time to time – learning everything from scratch.

“In between the stud and babysitting, he will come in to the cafe some days,” Molly said.

“It’s all new to Jack – he will have to learn how to make the food and coffee but all I’ve had to learn is the business side, like ordering, payroll, accounting.”

The cafe was previously run by mother-daughter duo Leanne White and Melissa Dunn.

In 2018, the pair received the Mayor’s Award at the annual Lockyer Valley Business Awards.

Leanne also owned a second Killing Time with Coffee cafe in Plainland, which closed about two years ago.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur