New owners serve up community coffee

TO THE FUTURE: Cafe owner Holly Tandy and Laidley Community Centre manager Alana Wahl toast to future possibilities after the community centre decided to take over the cafe with hopes of running it as a social enterprise. Dominic Elsome

POSSIBILITIES - that's what Laidley Community Centre manager Alana Wahl is most excited about, after the centre announced it would be taking over the Three-sons Cafe in Laidley.

Ms Wahl said the takeover was a fantastic opportunity for the community centre.

"It's just a really nice opportunity for the community centre to have a extension of its services somewhere else for people to come and learn about what we do,” Ms Wahl said.

"People connect really well socially over food and coffee... but also we can see a lot of potential to offer training and employment opportunities for young people.”

Present owner of the cafe Holly Tandy said she was looking forward to seeing how the cafe progresses.

"I'm so excited for them just to see what they do with everything and how they go,” Ms Tandy said.

While customers aren't likely to notice any changes in the near future, plans are being set in motion to transition the cafe to a social enterprise over time.

Ms Wahl said the concept of the social enterprise cafe would be a way for the community to directly benefit from the business.

"As well as delivering great coffee and food, we also want to add some social value back into the community,” she said.

The cafe will hope to provide training and employment opportunities for locals in the future while also providing another outreach point for the community centre.

Other ideas being considered are a community art gallery, computer access and support group meetings.

Ms Wahl said the reaction from the community after the announcement had been incredible.

"We've had lots of feedback from people who are really excited by the idea and can see the potential for what a spot like this could do but also recognising it's going to be a nice way for people to connect with the community centre,” she said.