New owners save Gatton jewellers

OLD TO NEW: Gatton Jewellers is now run by Rachele and Isabella Calvert (left), having taken over from Bill and Moya Beckman (right).

THEY say as one door opens, another closes, and that's exactly what's happened with the Gatton Jewellers.

After 17 years of trading, Bill and Moya Beckman last month handed over the keys of their beloved store to mother-and-daughter team Rachele and Isabella Calvert.

Ms Calvert said she had been disappointed to hear the Beckmans were moving on and feared the town would be left without a jewellers if she didn't act fast.

"It's daunting, very daunting to take over from Bill and Moya, but (the store) also had a very good reputation because it's been going for so long,” she said.

"I could slip in and learn what I needed to learn, and I'm slowly making changes how I'd like to make changes, but certainly I've followed their formula because it's worked.”

The Beckmans said they were thrilled to hand over their establishment to somebody who appreciated the value of local business.

"We were closing down mainly because we were getting old and needing to retire, but people need to realise they were that close to not having a jewellery store until this lady came along,” said Bill.

"That was the beautiful part about this because Rachele's a local, so it's another local taking it in and she'll only be the fourth owner in 69 years.”

Bill added it was also fortunate to have Ms Calvert take over the store in time for the couple to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary out of town.

"I highly recommend retirement I can assure you - going away for two weeks for the first time in 20 years and not having to worry about what was happening back here at the store,” he said.

Although Ms Calvert has little experience in jewellery, she said she was embracing the learning curve, armed with her family's retail experience and the Beckmans'valuable guidance.