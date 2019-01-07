Menu
BETTA LIVING: Aaron Werth, April O'Brien, Sally Lavender and Jodie Werth.
News

New owners keep old traditions

Meg Bolton
by
7th Jan 2019 4:52 PM

QUALITY, customer service and the community are three things Aaron Werth prioritised as the manager of Gatton Betta Home Living and in 2019 he planned to continue the practice as owner.

After managing the store for four years, MrWerth and his wife Jodie Werth purchased the Railway Street business in December.

Mr Werth said they planned for the transition of owners to be seamless with no changes to the staff, store or their service.

"We want to continue our customer service, that's our point of difference with a lot of other stores,” MrWerth said.

"It's a non-pushy service and a flexible delivery service that we tend to offer compared to other services that only deliver on certain days.”

The couple take over from Ivy O'Brien who had owned the store for over a decade.

Owning a business in the main street of Gatton is special to the pair who were both born and raised in the region - they looked forward to servicing the community.

"We have good reliable brands which comes back to customer service because we don't want to sell them rubbish,” he said.

"We would rather carry quality gear rather than nasty makes.”

Along with the electrical and home living products, the business is also Gatton's only sporting goods store.

Mr and MrsWerth hoped to continue the legacy of the O'Brien family.

Gatton Star

