New options on cards after popular Gatton restaurant closes

Gatton fine dining restaurant Sage on Hickey will be closing its doors after 4.5 years of operation.

LOVED for the adventurous meals it plates up, one Gatton restaurant boasts an impressive 4.9 star rating on Facebook, with reviewers praising the food, service and venue itself.

Despite its popularity, Sage on Hickey will close the doors to its Hickey Street venue for good, following a lengthy period of closure during coronavirus restrictions.

But it isn’t all bad news.

Sage on Hickey’s Duck with shitake mushrooms and orange and cranberry Sauce.

Owner Jennifer Mitchell and half her team are making a move from the Gatton Bowls Club to the Cahill Park Sports Complex where they can “cater for everybody”.

“I’ll go down and help them set up and get organised,” Mrs Mitchell said.

“We will be working underneath the leagues club.”

While the Sage on Hickey menu itself won’t be implemented at the leagues club, Mrs Mitchell will introduce rotating specials evocative of items on her restaurant’s menu.

Sweet and sour Chicken with Pineapple and Local Dragonfruit.

“This week we will be doing the leagues club’s menu but, the week after, we’re going to start implementing specials,” she said.

“We’ll have the standard menu but we will also have two or three different choices each week for the people who liked our food as well.”

Mrs Mitchell said she could see better growth potential at the leagues club.

“I think they have more space and we can offer more varieties to the different types of people who come down there – whether they want a pub meal or something a bit fancier.”

Caramelised onion tart with poached pears and feta.

Mrs Mitchell has been with Sage on Hickey since it opened 4.5 years ago and has owned it for the past two years.

She said it was her “boredom” that inspired her to experiment in the kitchen.

“I get very bored very easily if things stay the same so I have to challenge myself each week,” she said.

“We’re eclectic because we don’t really have one set style – we do lots of different genres.”

