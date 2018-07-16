New officer in charge hits the beat in Laidley

PREPARED: Snr Sgt Regan Draheim, newly appointed OIC at Laidley Station, has more than 20 years' experience in the police force.

AFTER six years of running the Toowoomba Watch House, Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim decided it was time for a change.

"While the watch house was excellent and a great place to work - six years is a long time in the one building,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

Snr Sgt Draheim is Laidley Police Station's new officer in charge, having filled the role left vacant when Jim McDonald was elected to Queensland Parliament late last year.

His career with the police service spans 22 years and was not what he originally planned to do with his life.

"Originally I wanted to study law - I joined the police with the view of becoming a prosecutor, and I became more interested in the policing side of things rather than the prosecution or legal side of things and the rest is history I guess,” he said.

The new role at Laidley is an exciting new challenge for Snr Sgt Draheim, and fulfils a career goal.

"I wanted that experience. I've done almost all my service in general duties, and I've always wanted to be officer in charge of a station,” he said.

"It's good to get out and actually be a part of policing on the street.”

Snr Sgt Draheim had to hit the ground running in the busy station, but has taken the challenge in his stride.

"It would have been nice to get my feet on the ground and then have things happen - but you don't get that luxury in this job,” he said.

While in charge of the Laidley station, he has several goals he wants to work towards.

"I guess if we could address the problems facing the rest of the state - property crime, drugs, and domestic violence,” he said.

"If I could try and address those three things and have a positive effect in those three areas then I think I've done my job.

"I'm under no illusion that we could stop all of those things however, I would like to think that we could have a positive effect in the area.”

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald welcomed Snr Sgt Draheim to his former position.

"I am sure, like I did, he will enjoy the challenges but most importantly working with the community to produce positive results,” Mr McDonald said.