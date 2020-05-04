New Netflix doco’s shock Diana claims

Princes Harry and William face torment over a planned Netflix documentary claiming their late mother Princess Diana tried to kill herself four times.

A four-parter provisionally titled Being Me: Diana will tell of her mental health battles, eating disorders, unhappy marriage to Prince Charles and painful childhood.

DSP, the production company behind the James Franco film 127 Hours, has started preparing the controversial project but says it has not yet been commissioned by Netflix.

News of the plans will be a blow to Harry and wife Meghan, who are said to be in talks with the streaming giant over future projects.

Harry also worked with Netflix on a Thomas the Tank Engine 75th anniversary special shown over the weekend.

The series is to use unseen footage from Diana's speeches in 1990-92 and interviews with people close to her to focus on her inner turmoil just before she and Charles officially split.

A TV source said: "The royals will refuse to take part as will the Spencer family.

"William and Harry will be very upset and angry. It's particularly distressing for Harry because he's been working with Netflix.

"At a time when the royals have been dealt a blow with Harry and Meghan leaving, the timing is not good."

A spokeswoman for Endemol Shine, the parent company for DSP, said: "This is a not a commissioned show and everything within the treatment is already in the public domain."

HARRY AND MEGHAN'S BIG MOVE

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eyeing a sprawling £10 million ($A19.5 million) mansion - and planning to move Meghan's mum Doria in with them.

Potential buyers can get a ­virtual 360-degree tour of the six-bedroom property close to LA's affluent Pacific Palisades.

It is being sold by Fast and Furious film producer Steve Chasman, and celebrity neighbours include Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck

Sources say Megan, 38, and Harry, 35, want to find a property with large grounds for them and Archie - plus a "granny annex" flat for 63-year-old social worker Doria.

