New name means better business for Lockyer Valley

REGARDLESS of whether it's a new venture or long-standing family-owned operation, the success of small business is vital for the strength of any regional community.

They employ locals, provide goods and services to locals and support locals in their endeavours through sponsorships.

However, they also rely on support from not only the community but other businesses too.

This is why the former Lockyer Better Business is currently in the process of applying to become the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The new association has a renewed focus on supporting the business community and as such will host a special Business Recognition Dinner on July 28.

New member Noel Baines, owner of Agricultural Requirements, said it was important to support the local business community and the dinner would aid that cause.

"It's a networking dinner as well as acknowledgement and recognition of some local businesses over the years,” Mr Baines said.

Mr Baines said members of the new association will go into a draw on the night to win multiple thousand dollar prizes to shop at other member stores in the Lockyer Valley.

To enter, businesses need to join. Mr Baines said it cost $120 to join which provided membership for the year plus one ticket to the dinner. All subsequent tickets to the dinner cost $55.

Current vice-president John Schollick, of Lockyer Valley Waste Management, said the dinner was just one way the group promoted the business community.

"The new association will help networking within the town and is helping to make the town grow business-wise,” he said.

"There are too many businesses that have left here and are gone because they are not getting supported. We have to get that changed and reverse it.”

One of the key initiatives of the new association is networking and encouraging members to support each other's businesses, that's why Mr Baines' first port of call when looking for another new vehicle was other association members.

"I've purchased 30 or 40 new vehicles since 2002, however, never bought anything from Gatton Auto,” he said.

"I'm a member and Jason Gordon is as well, so I thought I'd put my money where my mouth is and support a local member business.

"AR just purchased a new Nissan Navara. This purchase has already enlightened me on how successful businesses can follow different paths and still achieve positive results.”

For more information on becoming a member of the future Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry or on the Recognition Dinner, email info@cciqlockyer.com.