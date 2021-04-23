Menu
More than 100 new families will call the Lockyer Valley home with a new housing estate preliminary approved (file image).
News

New multi-stage $1.4m Lockyer development given approval

Ali Kuchel
23rd Apr 2021 12:45 PM
A multi-stage development will pave the way for more than 100 new families in the Lockyer Valley, with a development granted preliminary approval this week.

A vacant 40.91ha block of land will be subdivided into 113 lots as part of a nine-stage development project on Thallon Road at Brightview.

Infrastructure charges from the Lockyer Valley Regional Council will cost the developers an estimated $1.4 million to subdivide the land.

The 113-lot development planned for Thallon Road at Brightview.
The Lockyer Valley Regional Council on Wednesday preliminary approved the project with all councillors in favour.

The project has been in the pipeline for some time with the applicant, Brightview Developments, meeting with council for a pre-lodgement meeting in August 2018, to discuss the proposed development.

It was found that the land was not identified as good quality agricultural land, not was the site located in proximity to quality agricultural land.

Details showing flood affected areas for the 113-lot development planned for Thallon Road at Brightview.
Nine stages will be carried out during the course of the development, with blocks of land predominantly subdivided into 3000m2 in size.

Stage developments

  • Stage 1: 15 lots
  • Stage 2: 13 lots
  • Stage 3: 13 lots plus one drainage reserve
  • Stage 4: 14 lots
  • Stage 5: 12 lots
  • Stage 6: 10 lots
  • Stage 7: 12 lots
  • Stage 8: 13 lots plus one drainage reserve
  • Stage 9: 11 lots

It was noted that future purchasers were to be advised that there was no additional access points permitted from Thallon Road, other than the pre-existing two entrances.

While the majority of lots were identified as “flood free”, proposed lots 21, 22, 29, 112 and 113 were marginally impacted, according to reports.

Originally published as New multi-stage $1.4m Lockyer development given approval

lockyer valley
Gatton Star

