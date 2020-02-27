Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The mini-moon as it appears orbiting Earth.
The mini-moon as it appears orbiting Earth.
Environment

New ‘mini-moon’ orbiting Earth

27th Feb 2020 11:54 AM

A NEW "mini-moon" has been discovered orbiting the Earth, but it might not stick around for long.

The mini-moon, believed to be an asteroid, is what's known as a "temporarily captured object" (TCO), one that has entered the Earth's orbit but is likely to exit it back into the solar system.

The latest TCO, roughly 2-3.5 metres in diameter, was discovered by the NASA-backed Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona.

RELATED: Man dies trying to prove Earth is flat

The mini-moon as it appears orbiting Earth.
The mini-moon as it appears orbiting Earth.

RELATED: Elon Musk's racy new rocket design

The program monitors the skies for potentially dangerous objects that come near Earth, and recently detected one it believes began orbiting Earth around three years ago.

The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory's Minor Planet Center announced the find on Tuesday.

Researchers Kacper Wierzchos and Theodore Pruyne made the discovery earlier this month and shared details on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Smithsonian said "the object is temporarily bound to the Earth" but "further observations and dynamical studies are strongly encouraged" to figure out exactly what it is and where it came from.

It's only the second time an asteroid has begun orbiting the Earth, according to Mr Wierzchos

RELATED: Scientists' new plan to find alien life

The Catalina Sky Survey detected another asteroid orbiting Earth in 2006, but that asteroid might have also been space junk.

Its orbit appeared similar to spent rocket boosters from past space missions.

More Stories

Show More
astronomy offbeat science technology

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church to celebrate a century of serving community

        premium_icon Church to celebrate a century of serving community

        News THE last Presbyterian Church left standing in the Somerset region is set to celebrate its 100 year anniversary.

        New tourism plan to bring $20+ million to Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon New tourism plan to bring $20+ million to Lockyer Valley

        News A NEW plan has been hailed as a “big plus” for the economies of towns west of...

        TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        premium_icon TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        Education Take a look at the questions that stumped students

        Burnt, flood-prone home rejected by local council

        premium_icon Burnt, flood-prone home rejected by local council

        News A LANDOWNER has been told thanks but no thanks after asking the council buy his...