Wraps come off latest Mercedes-AMG bodyguard to the stars

HOLLYWOOD celebrities and flashy VIPs could soon have the ultimate bulletproof accessory with the release of the latest Inkas armoured vehicle, based on the retro-styled Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

Using the high-performance V8 twin-turbo mechanicals of the latest Mercedes-AMG G63 - which looks almost identical to the old G63 - the new model promises superior armour protection while benefiting from the improved driving manners of the all-new car.

Modified in a factory in Toronto, the car features "premium armouring technologies and ballistic materials" that ensure it is produced to CEN 1063 BR6 ballistics protection levels, the second highest level of armoured vehicle protection.

That means it is designed to deflect armour-piercing rounds from high-powered rifles, including AK47s, "as well as the simultaneous detonation of two hand grenades below the vehicle's floor".

Additional equipment includes fire suppression system, siren and emergency lights, just in case things get really hairy on the mean streets.

Because it uses the latest "innovative composite" armour proof materials it is claimed to be close to the weight of the regular G63 AMG, an already heavy vehicle.

As such, Inkas claims it "looks and drives very similar to" the civilian G-Class - both on- and off-road.

No issue with performance, either, thanks to a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 430kW and 850Nm.

Luxury features have also been retained, including the 64-colour LED ambient lighting system and heated and cooled leather seats.

Smartphones can be connected via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The Inkas G63 is priced from US$295,000 ($415,000), about double the price of the regular Mercedes version in the US.

However, there are various options, including a stretched limousine body, all of which can send the price north of US$1 million ($1.4 million).

While Australian prime ministers, other heads of state and some wealthy business people have used armoured cars for years, they've also been getting more popular with Hollywood celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kanye West and Steven Seagal.

Spice girl Mel B has also reportedly used an armoured car and UFC bad boy Conor McGregor owned the previous Inkas Mercedes-AMG G63 armoured version.