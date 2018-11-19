New members have toys on tap

CUDDLY FUN: Hendrik, Diederik and Micheal Jansen attend the official opening of the toy opening.

CUDDLY FUN: Hendrik, Diederik and Micheal Jansen attend the official opening of the toy opening. Meg Bolton

WASTING money on new toys will be a thing of the past for the new members of Lockie's Toy Club.

The toy library located at the Lockyer Valley Community Centre had the first open day on Saturday to encourage community members to take advantage of the new initiative.

Community Development Worker Co-ordinator Linda Roberts said the group were delighted to welcome the new members.

"Its been a great turn out and its so fantastic to see the community support for this initiative,” Ms Roberts said.

The toy library is not a first for the Lockyer Valley but Ms Roberts expected the service to be popular.

"There's been a re-emergence around Australia of Toy libraries coming back into trend so we decided to jump on board,” she said.

"The vision of the Lokie two club is to have happy healthy children learning through play,”

The initiative allows members to rent toys for a limited amount of time before retuning them to the toy library.