New meets old in next phase of evolution

Spicers Hidden Vale General manager Claire Sinclair is excited for the newest phase of evolution of the property. Meg Bolton

MARCH marked the start of the third phase of evolution for Spicers Hidden Vale, with the facility reopening to the public after a month of construction works.

The construction was just the first stage of development to rebuild the historic homestead after the building was lost in a fire early last year.

General manager Claire Sinclair said the construction was exciting, with the development creating new opportunities.

"This property has always been changing with new things evolving,” Mrs Sinclair said.

"It was a working cattle station in the 1800s, the current owners purchased it in 1999 and started running as a Spicers property in 2010.”

Once finished, the building will be the third homestead for the Grandchester property, which Mrs Sinclair said would begin a new era and bring change to the facility.

"The experience will be based around a new building which is part of the history of this property,” she said.

Mrs Sinclair said coals would still be used as the main method of cooking, but chefs would find ways to incorporate former traditions and their learned experiences brought on after the fire.

After losing their homestead in 2018, the experience moved from being based on the homestead to based on an open fire.

"The chefs now cook from the open fire. They've completely changed their cooking style and I think it's really enhanced what they do and highlighted a different phase of homage,” Mrs Sinclair said.

While methods changed, their ethics and focus remained priority.

"Everything is fresh from the garden to the table that night, if it's not sourced from here it's from local farm,” she said.

"We like to give guests a warm welcome and show what there is to offer, whether it be amazing food and wine or an experience out on the 12,000 acres.”

Spicers Hidden Vale recently caught the attention of national cooking show MasterChef, which filmed at the property in February.

The property was just one of four locations in Queensland, with episodes also filmed in Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

It's not yet known when the episode will be aired.