New market access grows for farmers in the new year

NEW GROWTH: Reduced costs will open up more international markets for vegetable growers in the new year. Photo: DANNIKA BONSER

NEW GROWTH: Reduced costs will open up more international markets for vegetable growers in the new year. Photo: DANNIKA BONSER

AUSTRALIA’S food and fibre farmers and exporters will be the winners according to the government after annual tariff cuts came into effect today under free trade agreements, improving opportunities in China, Korea and across the Pacific.

Federal Minister for Agriculture Senator Bridget McKenzie said the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA), which came into force in December 2015, continued to deliver for Australian agricultural and food exports, particularly for meat, dairy, wine, seafood and a range of horticultural products.

“Since ChAFTA came into force, agriculture, food, fisheries and forestry exports have increased by 60 per cent from $9.9 billion in 2014-15 to $15.9 billion in 2018-19,” said Minister McKenzie.

“On 1 January 2020 remaining tariffs on key commodities will reduce further, including beef tariffs falling to 4.8-10 per cent depending on the cut, while China’s import quota for our beef will increase 3 per cent from 174,454 tonnes in 2019 to 179,687 tonnes, in a New Year win for our producers and exporters.

“ChAFTA will also see tariffs lowered on dairy products such as milk, milk powder, butter and yoghurt, while our horticulture growers will have an opportunity to build on the record 2018-19 export peak of $3.4 billion with tariffs on oranges and mandarins both falling.

“These reductions follow the most successful export season Australian citrus growers and exporters have had with industry estimating that over 273,000 tonnes worth over $500 million of citrus was exported to China in the 2019 season.”

The Korea-Australia Free Trade Agreement will also deliver benefits when the seventh round of tariff reductions come into effect.

“Improved outcomes across a range of key commodities, including beef, lamb, barley, cheese and mangoes will help to protect and improves our competitive position in Korea, helping ensure Australian farmers and businesses have access to prosperous markets into the future.”

Under KAFTA, beef exports to Korea totalled $1.37 billion in 2018, up 24 per cent from 2017. Lamb exports totalled $133 million in 2018, up 26 per cent from 2017. Cheese exports totalled $51 million in 2018, up 73 per cent from pre-KAFTA, with opportunity to expand this relationship further for many commodities.

“The Pacific-spanning Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will also deliver benefits with a further round of tariff reductions in Canada, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore and Vietnam.

“For example, under the CPTPP a 6.6 per cent tariff for high quality wine will fall to zero in 2020, potentially putting more Australian wine onto shelves in one of Latin America’s fastest growing economies. And Australia dairy exports to Canada will also benefit from another increase in Canada’s quota for tariff free exports of dairy products including whole milk powder.

“These reductions are the result of years of international negotiations and underpin the profitability of our farmers and the prosperity of our regional and rural areas.”