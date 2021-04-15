New management: Young couple takes on expanding sushi shop

Lien Tuyen is the new owner of the Plainland sushi takeaway, which will change names to Go N Sushi, pending approval. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Lien Tuyen is the new owner of the Plainland sushi takeaway, which will change names to Go N Sushi, pending approval. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

For now, it looks the same, but the new owners of Plainland's sushi takeaway have big plans for their business.

What was once known as A-OK Sushi will change to Go N Sushi, with owners Lien Tuyen and Yoon Kim taking over the Plainland store.

Lien, a former sushi train restaurant manager from the Sunshine Coast, made the decision to buy in Plainland because she wanted her own business.

The 26-year-old studied the art of sushi in Western Australia, as well as studying hospitality and tourism management before moving to Queensland two years ago.

"I looked that the area was growing, and I heard about the Aldi store, the school and Bunnings and the residential area was increasing," Lien said.

Delicious sushi on offer at Plainland. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Lien and Yoon took over the business in March, and recommenced trading on March 31.

Unfortunately, their first two weeks were met with coronavirus restrictions, but It hasn't stopped the duo from planning new items for the menu.

"At the moment we are trying to do a special every week and in winter we are hoping to do some miso soup to keep variety for the customers," Lien said.

Karaage Chicken from the sushi shop at Plainland, which is now owned by Lien Tuyen. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

They plan to upgrade the building to provide a dine-in restaurant as well as takeaway.

She said the business name change was in progress.

With Yoon's 10-year experience in sushi restaurants across Sydney, Western Australia and Queensland added to the list, they are eager to show off their creations.

Lien said the most challenging aspects of making sushi was the rice and ensuring the flavours were the same each time.

Teriyaki Chicken from the sushi shop at Plainland, which is now owned by Lien Tuyen. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

"The recipe for my sauces is unique, along with how I marinade the chicken and the teriyaki sauce," she said.

The takeaway shop is open until 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 6pm on Sunday.